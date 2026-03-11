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President Of The Bundestag Klöckner Arrives In Kyiv

President Of The Bundestag Klöckner Arrives In Kyiv


2026-03-11 05:04:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

According to Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook and posted photos of the meeting at the railway station.

“For the first time since her election, President of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany Julia Klöckner has arrived in Kyiv at my invitation,” Stefanchuk said.

This visit, Stefanchuk emphasized, is a clear political signal of solidarity with Ukraine and support at the highest parliamentary level.

“At a time when Russia continues its war against our state, the presence of the leadership of the German parliament in Kyiv is of particular importance,” the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.

Read also: Austrian expert: Taurus issue could be resolved through Britain–Germany“ring exchange”

According to Ukrinform, Der Spiegel reporte that Germany, together with its European partners, has organized the supply of about 35 Patriot missiles in the modern PAC-3 configuration to Ukraine.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk/Facebook

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