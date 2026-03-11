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President Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

President Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


2026-03-11 04:44:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan, sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

''Your Excellency,

I have followed with concern the targeting of Azerbaijani territories by Iranian drones and the resulting violation of your national airspace. Such actions constitute a clear breach of the principles of international law and the fundamental norms governing respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

In this regard, I wish to express the full solidarity of the Republic of Sudan-its leadership, government, and people-with the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan. I reaffirm my support for all legitimate measures undertaken to safeguard your country's sovereignty, security, and stability in accordance with international law.

May God protect the Republic of Azerbaijan and grant it continued security and stability.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect,'' the letter reads.

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AzerNews

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