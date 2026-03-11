Industries Qatar AGM Recommends Cash Dividend Of QR0.45 Per Share

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Industries Qatar (IQ) convened its Annual General Assembly Meeting for the fiscal year 2025, yesterday.

Delivering the speech, Minister of the State for Energy Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director, Industries Qatar H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said,“On the financial front, for the year ended 31 December 2025, the Group achieved a net profit of QR4.3bn, with earnings per share amounting to approximately QR0.71.

Based on the liquidity requirements of current and future capital projects and taking into account the economic outlook over the short and medium term, the Board of Directors recommends the distribution of a cash dividend for the second half of 2025 amounting to QR2.7bn, equivalent to QR0.45 per share,"

Accordingly, total annual dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 amount to QR4.3bn, equivalent to QR0.71 per share, he added.

The global economic environment during the financial year ended 31 December 2025 was characterised by intertwined challenges. Global growth continued to slow, despite a slight improvement compared to the previous year.

This occurred alongside a gradual decline in inflation rates, prompting several major central banks to ease their monetary policies and reduce interest rates. Conversely, ongoing geopolitical tensions, disruptions to global trade, and the rise of protectionist tendencies continued to weigh on market confidence, supply chains, and global investment flows, Al Kaabi said.

He added,“Despite these challenges, the global economy showed some positive signals, supported by rapid advances in artificial intelligence technologies and digital transformation, which contributed to improvements in productivity. In addition, structural reforms implemented in several major economies helped support stability and restore a degree of confidence in the global economic outlook. Overall, 2025 was marked by a cautious balance between risks and opportunities, necessitating prudent policies and a higher level of coordination and cooperation.”

Against this backdrop, the Group once again demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing conditions, delivering strong operational and financial results. Our low-cost operating model continued to demonstrate resilience and efficiency, underpinned by economies of scale, integration, and operational excellence. Furthermore, the pivotal role played by QatarEnergy Marketing, through its proactive support in identifying viable markets, contributed to preserving our competitive advantages and enhancing the stability of our operations, Al Kaabi further said.