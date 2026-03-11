Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs, Security Policy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a telephone call on Tuesday from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the military escalation in the region, along with its menacing consequences on regional and global security and stability, as well as avenues for resolving all disputes through peaceful means.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stressing that they can't be accepted under any justification or pretense. He pointed out that the State of Qatar has always been committed to refraining from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

He warned against the irresponsible targeting of critical infrastructure, especially the facilities related to water, food, and energy, emphasizing that this represents dangerous precedents that would expose the region's peoples to multiple risks.

His Excellency further stressed the importance of the immediate cessation of all escalatory acts, noting that there should be a return to the dialogue table, prioritizing the language of reason and judiciousness, and working to contain the crisis to safeguard the region's security.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's appreciation for the statement issued by the European Union, which calls for de-escalation and underscores the commitment of the EU and its member states to protecting regional security and stability.

For her part, Kaja Kallas called for de-escalation, upholding the voice of reason, and returning to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.