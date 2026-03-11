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Israeli Strike Hits Central Beirut: State Media
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIRUT, Lebanon - An Israeli strike hit an apartment in central Beirut on Wednesday, state media reported, the second targeting the heart of the Lebanese capital since the start of the latest war with Iran-backed Hizbollah.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said that "the enemy targeted an apartment in the Aisha Bakkar area" in central Beirut.
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