Family Involvement Key To Enhancing Well-Being Of Older Persons: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Engaging older family members in the daily life of households plays a vital role in strengthening their sense of value, belonging, and overall well-being, according to an official from the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan).

Omar Shaheen Al-Kaabi, Director of the Internal Care Department at the Ehsan Center, stressed the importance of integrating elderly family members into everyday family activities.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said that involving seniors in the details of daily family life enhances their sense of appreciation and belonging, while also helping maintain their psychological and social health.

Al-Kaabi noted that such engagement benefits not only older persons but also younger generations.“When seniors share their life experiences and knowledge, children and grandchildren gain valuable insights that help them learn from the wisdom and lessons accumulated over the years,” he said.

Experts highlight that spending time with older persons offers numerous benefits that extend beyond simple social interaction. It contributes significantly to improving their mental and physical health while strengthening social bonds across generations.

Regular interaction with younger family members helps seniors feel valued and connected, reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation that can often occur in old age. Social engagement and active conversations also help maintain cognitive abilities, supporting brain function and reducing the risk of mental decline and conditions such as dementia.

In addition, seniors' participation in family and community life provides opportunities to pass down cultural values, traditions, and life experiences, helping younger generations better understand their social and cultural heritage while strengthening community cohesion.

Physical activities, even simple ones such as walking or light games, can also help older persons stay active and maintain their physical fitness. Meanwhile, regular communication with seniors helps young people develop important values such as patience, empathy, and social responsibility toward older members of society.

Experts recommend several ways to enhance the quality of time spent with seniors. These include active listening, which gives older persons a sense of appreciation and importance, and involving them in activities suited to their interests and health conditions, such as reading, watching films, walking, or playing mind-stimulating games like chess.

The importance of caring for older persons is also reflected in Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030. Through its fourth national strategic outcome, the strategy aims to build a cohesive society that preserves authentic values and strong family ties by promoting religious and social values that emphasize respect, care, and appreciation for the elderly.

In line with this vision, the Ehsan Center works to enhance recognition of seniors' contributions to social, economic, and cultural development. The center seeks to empower older persons, support their active participation in various fields, and raise community awareness of their rights and key issues. The center also implements programs and initiatives designed to strengthen empowerment and care for seniors, encourage their integration within different segments of society, and benefit from their experiences. It also aims to strengthen partnerships among civil society organizations, the private sector, and government institutions to better support the needs of older persons.