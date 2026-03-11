Afghan, Omani Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a telephone conversation with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Oman.
It said both sides voiced concern over the recent developments in the Middle East and condemned what they described as aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran, as well as the expansion of the conflict to other countries in the region.
It added the two sides also discussed the recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Muttaqi outlined the position of the Afghan government's regarding Pakistan's attacks and the defensive measures taken in response by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Both sides emphasised the importance of diplomacy in resolving regional issues and highlighted dialogue as the preferred method for addressing disputes, the statement concluded.
hz/kk
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