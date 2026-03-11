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Wolters Kluwer nominates Maarten de Vries for appointment to the Supervisory Board



Alphen aan den Rijn - March 11, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software, and services, today announced the nomination of Maarten de Vries for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The nomination will be submitted to the Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 21, 2026.

Mr. De Vries is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Board of Management of Akzo Nobel since 2018. He served as CFO at Intertrust and TNT Express between 2014 and 2017. Before that time, he was CEO TP Vision and held various senior positions at Royal Philips.

Mr. De Vries will succeed Jack de Kreij as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. De Kreij will retire upon conclusion of the 2026 AGM, in line with his decision in 2024 to make himself available for reappointment for one final two-year term.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Ann Ziegler commented:“We are excited to nominate Maarten de Vries for appointment to the Supervisory Board. His extensive international management experience and his financial expertise will be of indispensable value. I also like to thank Jack de Kreij for his great dedication and contributions as member and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit Committee.”

Wolters Kluwer will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 21, 2026. The AGM agenda and all related materials will be made available in due course on the company's website.

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About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Media Contacts

Stefan Kloet

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer, Global Communications

Mobile +316 12 22 36 57

...

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Office: +1 972-209-2767

...

Investors/Analysts

Meg Geldens

VP, Investor Relations

...

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as“expect”,“should”,“could”,“shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by global pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments.

In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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2026.03.11 Wolters Kluwer nominates Maarten de Vries for appointment to the Supervisory Board