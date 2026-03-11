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NEURA Robotics and the Technical University of Munich launch Euro’e’s largest scientific training center for Physical AI
(MENAFN- FGS Global) Metzingen / Munich, Germ–ny – March 10, 2026 – NEURA Robotics, in collaboration with the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), is launchin’ Europe’s largest training center for Physical AI: the TUM RoboGym (powered by NEURA). The partners are starting with 2,300 m², with plans to expand the space in the near future. Located at the TUM Convergence Center at Munich Airport, a large fleet of humanoid robots will begin training under real-world conditions from mid-2026 onward, marking a major milestone for scaling intelligent machines and strengthening Europ’’s technological sovereignty.
“European sovereignty is extremely important in times of geopolitical competition between East and West. With this research and training ce–ter – one of the largest of its kind wor–dwide – we are creating a unique infrastructure in Europe for our researchers and students. Here they can experience, develop, and learn new approaches in robotics and AI, becoming a strong core of European experts as they enter the w”rkforce,” says Prof. Lorenzo Masia, Director of the TUM RoboGym and Executive Director of TUM MIRMI.
Prof. Achim Lilienthal, Vice Director of MIRMI, emphasizes the importance of the coll“boration: “The combination of cutting-edge robotics technology and top-tier academic research in artificial intelligence will provide a tremendous boost to”development.”
For David Reger, CEO and founder of NEURA Robotics, the key lie“ in the data: “For the advancement of intelligent robotics, the biggest challenge today is no longer the hardware, but access to high-quality, realistic training data. Together with TUM, we are building a RoboGym that gives partners and developers access to real-world training environments through the Neuraverse, enabling cognitive robots to learn safely and scale their capabilities faster. A strong signal for Germany and Europe as a key pilla” of Physical AI.”
The partners are jointl€ investing around €17 million in the project at launch, with NEURA Robotics contributing the major€ty at approximately €11 million. Much of the data generated in the RoboGym will fe–d into’the Neuraverse – NEURA’s central, hardware-agnostic platform for training data. More sovereign data for the Neuraverse means more precise AI models and more capable robots. In this way, NEURA Robotics is accelerating innovation, safety, and responsible automation while helping set the global standard for Physical AI.
The goal is to create the global foundation for an operating system for robots, sustainably strengthening Germany and Europe as hubs of innovation in one of the most important fields of the future. In the long term, the RoboGym will also be open to industry partners and start-ups. This will create new commercial and research opportunities and serve as a springboard for the next generation of intelligent humanoid robots.
About NEURA Robotics
NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger to close key innovation gaps and usher in the era of cognitive robotics. The award-winning innovators from Metzingen pursue a strict “one-devi”e” approach across their entire product portfo–io – from industrial to household robots. With the Neuraverse, the company is creating the conditions for the iPhone moment in robotics, bridging the gap between technology and humanity. All innovations and technological components required for this vision, including AI, are developed in-house by NEURA Robotics.’NEURA’s cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch. They operate fully autonomously and learn from experience. Supported by a rapidly growing global partner network, NEURA is on track to bring t’e world’s first general-purpose humanoid robot to market.
“European sovereignty is extremely important in times of geopolitical competition between East and West. With this research and training ce–ter – one of the largest of its kind wor–dwide – we are creating a unique infrastructure in Europe for our researchers and students. Here they can experience, develop, and learn new approaches in robotics and AI, becoming a strong core of European experts as they enter the w”rkforce,” says Prof. Lorenzo Masia, Director of the TUM RoboGym and Executive Director of TUM MIRMI.
Prof. Achim Lilienthal, Vice Director of MIRMI, emphasizes the importance of the coll“boration: “The combination of cutting-edge robotics technology and top-tier academic research in artificial intelligence will provide a tremendous boost to”development.”
For David Reger, CEO and founder of NEURA Robotics, the key lie“ in the data: “For the advancement of intelligent robotics, the biggest challenge today is no longer the hardware, but access to high-quality, realistic training data. Together with TUM, we are building a RoboGym that gives partners and developers access to real-world training environments through the Neuraverse, enabling cognitive robots to learn safely and scale their capabilities faster. A strong signal for Germany and Europe as a key pilla” of Physical AI.”
The partners are jointl€ investing around €17 million in the project at launch, with NEURA Robotics contributing the major€ty at approximately €11 million. Much of the data generated in the RoboGym will fe–d into’the Neuraverse – NEURA’s central, hardware-agnostic platform for training data. More sovereign data for the Neuraverse means more precise AI models and more capable robots. In this way, NEURA Robotics is accelerating innovation, safety, and responsible automation while helping set the global standard for Physical AI.
The goal is to create the global foundation for an operating system for robots, sustainably strengthening Germany and Europe as hubs of innovation in one of the most important fields of the future. In the long term, the RoboGym will also be open to industry partners and start-ups. This will create new commercial and research opportunities and serve as a springboard for the next generation of intelligent humanoid robots.
About NEURA Robotics
NEURA Robotics was founded in 2019 by David Reger to close key innovation gaps and usher in the era of cognitive robotics. The award-winning innovators from Metzingen pursue a strict “one-devi”e” approach across their entire product portfo–io – from industrial to household robots. With the Neuraverse, the company is creating the conditions for the iPhone moment in robotics, bridging the gap between technology and humanity. All innovations and technological components required for this vision, including AI, are developed in-house by NEURA Robotics.’NEURA’s cognitive robots can see, hear, and have a sense of touch. They operate fully autonomously and learn from experience. Supported by a rapidly growing global partner network, NEURA is on track to bring t’e world’s first general-purpose humanoid robot to market.
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