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Emerging Indian Designers from Pearl Academy Take Craft-Led Collections to London Fashion Week
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, March 10th, 2026: At a moment when global fashion is increasingly drawing inspiration f’om India’s textiles, craftsmanship, and design philosophies, Pearl Academy marked its fourth consecutive season at London Fashion Week during the February 2026 edition. In association with the Fashion Week & The City, the institution presented student and alumni-led collections that reinterpreted Indian craft traditions through contemporary design thinking, positioning emerging Indian designers on an international runway early in their careers. Showcased ’t St. John’s Church, Hyde Park Crescent, London the presentation bridged heritage techniques, modern silhouettes, and narrative-led couture for a global audience.
The curated showcase brought together emerging designers and alumni-led labels working across concept-driven couture, contemporary bridal and occasion wear. Reflecting Pearl Academy’s sustained presence on an international fashion platform, the presentation reinforced its focus on enabling global exposure for young designers and positioning craft-led design education within worldwide fashion conversations.
Each collection approached Indian textiles, surface techniques, and craftsmanship through a distinct contemporary le—s—ranging from modular bridalwear and sustainable occasion dressing to philosophy-inspired couture. Together, the showcased works highlighted evolving design narratives from India, where heritage techniques are reimagined through modern construction, storytelling, and global design sensibilities.
The showcase featured collection by Zavoir by Swarali /b>, SHEERS Bridal Boutique by Reha
Zavoir by Swarali explored the coexistence of strength and fluidity in the modern woman. The collection combined sculpted drapes, contoured corsetry, and bias-cut silhouettes with traditional Indian textiles and surface ornamentation. A palette of rose, wine, ivory, and metallic tones, along with pearl detailing and sheer layering, framed t’e label’s contemporary occasion wear direction. Presenting at London Fashion Week mark’d Swarali’s international debut following her design training at Pearl Academy.
SHEERS Bridal Boutique by Reha, a Pearl Academy alumna (Class of 2013), mark’d the brand’s anniversary year with a collection centred on sustainability and longevity in bridalwear. The line revisited the lifecycle of the wedding garment through clean silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and detachable elements designed for wear beyond the ’eremony. Reha’s participation ref’ected the brand’s evolution over the past decade from a small studio to an independent bridal boutique.
Saanjh by Saloni presented Cloud Devotion, a collection examining themes of love, balance, and inner freedom inspired by philosophical references from the Bhagavad Gita. Intricate hand embroidery incorporating symbolic motifs was paired with a palette of cloud white and soft lilac. Contemporary silhouettes anchored the collection’s effort to merge heritage craftsmanship with narrative-led design.
The visual direction of the showcase focused on highlighting garment movement, surface texture, and construction, creating a cohesive runway presentation across the three labels.
Commenting on the showcas , Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, sa d,¦#8220;“London Fashion Week continues to serve as an important global benchmark for emerging designers. At Pearl Academy, our focus is not only on creative excellence but on nurturing Indian talent to confidently claim space on international platforms. We are committed to building designers who are deeply rooted in’India’s craft heritage while being equipped with the skills, discipline, and global perspective required to compete worldwide. Showcasing at London Fashion Week reflects this vision in action, where our students and alumni translate traditional textiles and artisanal knowledge into contemporary formats that resonate with global au”iences.”
About Pearl Academy:
Pearl Academy, a unit of the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES)’ is India’s leading creative education institution. Established in 1993, the institution offers a diverse range’of Bachelor⦣8217;s and Master’s degree programmes, including B.Des/M.Des., BBA/MBA and short-term certificate courses across disciplines such as Fashion Design, Communication Design, Product Design, Interior Design, Textile Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Styling, Global Luxury Brand Management, Fashion and Lifestyle Business Management, Advertising and Brand Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Media and Entertain ent Management, Gen AI for Business and more.
With campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, Pearl Academy provides world-class education backed by its affiliation with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), a Government of India Institution of National Importance on par with prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs NIDs, and AIIMS. This partnership ensures that effective 2024 intake, all students will receive accredited degrees recognised by the Government of India. Further strengthening its future-facing academic framework, Pearl Academy is among the early creative education institutions to sign an institution-wide MoU with OpenAI to implement OpenAI Edu across all ca–puses from AY 2026–27, embedding AI and GenAI capabilities across teaching and learning.
With a legacy of 33 years, Pearl Academy has evolved into a globally renowned institution of higher learning, placing a strong focus on global exposure, entrepreneurship, technological expertise, and life skills. The institution has been a catalyst for success for its students through its constructive tie-ups with industry bodies such as FDCI, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Brands Ltd., MAC, and international universities. With an impressive track record of up to 99% placement rate, Pearl Academy has over 700 top recruiters hiring its graduates annually. The institution boasts 15,000+ successful alumni and continues to be a driving force in the creative industries, both in India and globally.
The curated showcase brought together emerging designers and alumni-led labels working across concept-driven couture, contemporary bridal and occasion wear. Reflecting Pearl Academy’s sustained presence on an international fashion platform, the presentation reinforced its focus on enabling global exposure for young designers and positioning craft-led design education within worldwide fashion conversations.
Each collection approached Indian textiles, surface techniques, and craftsmanship through a distinct contemporary le—s—ranging from modular bridalwear and sustainable occasion dressing to philosophy-inspired couture. Together, the showcased works highlighted evolving design narratives from India, where heritage techniques are reimagined through modern construction, storytelling, and global design sensibilities.
The showcase featured collection by Zavoir by Swarali /b>, SHEERS Bridal Boutique by Reha
Zavoir by Swarali explored the coexistence of strength and fluidity in the modern woman. The collection combined sculpted drapes, contoured corsetry, and bias-cut silhouettes with traditional Indian textiles and surface ornamentation. A palette of rose, wine, ivory, and metallic tones, along with pearl detailing and sheer layering, framed t’e label’s contemporary occasion wear direction. Presenting at London Fashion Week mark’d Swarali’s international debut following her design training at Pearl Academy.
SHEERS Bridal Boutique by Reha, a Pearl Academy alumna (Class of 2013), mark’d the brand’s anniversary year with a collection centred on sustainability and longevity in bridalwear. The line revisited the lifecycle of the wedding garment through clean silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and detachable elements designed for wear beyond the ’eremony. Reha’s participation ref’ected the brand’s evolution over the past decade from a small studio to an independent bridal boutique.
Saanjh by Saloni presented Cloud Devotion, a collection examining themes of love, balance, and inner freedom inspired by philosophical references from the Bhagavad Gita. Intricate hand embroidery incorporating symbolic motifs was paired with a palette of cloud white and soft lilac. Contemporary silhouettes anchored the collection’s effort to merge heritage craftsmanship with narrative-led design.
The visual direction of the showcase focused on highlighting garment movement, surface texture, and construction, creating a cohesive runway presentation across the three labels.
Commenting on the showcas , Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, sa d,¦#8220;“London Fashion Week continues to serve as an important global benchmark for emerging designers. At Pearl Academy, our focus is not only on creative excellence but on nurturing Indian talent to confidently claim space on international platforms. We are committed to building designers who are deeply rooted in’India’s craft heritage while being equipped with the skills, discipline, and global perspective required to compete worldwide. Showcasing at London Fashion Week reflects this vision in action, where our students and alumni translate traditional textiles and artisanal knowledge into contemporary formats that resonate with global au”iences.”
About Pearl Academy:
Pearl Academy, a unit of the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES)’ is India’s leading creative education institution. Established in 1993, the institution offers a diverse range’of Bachelor⦣8217;s and Master’s degree programmes, including B.Des/M.Des., BBA/MBA and short-term certificate courses across disciplines such as Fashion Design, Communication Design, Product Design, Interior Design, Textile Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Styling, Global Luxury Brand Management, Fashion and Lifestyle Business Management, Advertising and Brand Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Media and Entertain ent Management, Gen AI for Business and more.
With campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, Pearl Academy provides world-class education backed by its affiliation with the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), a Government of India Institution of National Importance on par with prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs NIDs, and AIIMS. This partnership ensures that effective 2024 intake, all students will receive accredited degrees recognised by the Government of India. Further strengthening its future-facing academic framework, Pearl Academy is among the early creative education institutions to sign an institution-wide MoU with OpenAI to implement OpenAI Edu across all ca–puses from AY 2026–27, embedding AI and GenAI capabilities across teaching and learning.
With a legacy of 33 years, Pearl Academy has evolved into a globally renowned institution of higher learning, placing a strong focus on global exposure, entrepreneurship, technological expertise, and life skills. The institution has been a catalyst for success for its students through its constructive tie-ups with industry bodies such as FDCI, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Brands Ltd., MAC, and international universities. With an impressive track record of up to 99% placement rate, Pearl Academy has over 700 top recruiters hiring its graduates annually. The institution boasts 15,000+ successful alumni and continues to be a driving force in the creative industries, both in India and globally.
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