Shakespeare Communications announces CompassPoint Consulting as a new client

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hello, We're proud to introduce our new client, CompassPoint Consulting, a company which provides fractional Chief Financial Officers to scale-up companies in the UAE.

Launched in 2025, the company will work with Shakespeare Communications to help explain its unwavering mission to provide growing companies with greater financial clarity, structure and insight, combining deep financial sector insight with cutting-edge technology.

Below, and downloadable here, is a press release explaining a little more. *Note – the company is currently re-working its website to better reflect its mission and values. We'll let you know when the revamped site is up and running. High-res images linked below: – Zaid Aboobaker – Founder & CEO, CompassPoint Consulting – Zain ul Abideen – Co-Founder, Chief Financial and Commercial Officer, CompassPoint Consulting – Ananda Shakespeare – Founder & CEO, Shakespeare Communications Kind RegardsAnanda Shakespeare, MCIPR Shakespeare CommunicationsPR & CommunicationsLevel 25, Burj Al Salam Tower,Sheikh Zayed RoadDubai, UAE PO Box 74327+971 50 296 0503+971 4 311 6732

Strategic communications consultancy Shakespeare Communications welcomes CompassPoint Consulting as its latest new client, supporting the innovative fractional Chief Financial Officer (CFO) advisory business in its international communications and thought leadership strategy.

Headquartered in Dubai with operations spanning the UK and GCC, CompassPoint Consulting is a boutique financial, operational, and talent advisory firm specialising in fractional CFO services, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and operational transformation for scaling businesses.

The firm works with founders and executives to bring greater clarity, structure, and financial insight to growth-stage companies navigating complex markets, with deep expertise across a variety of service company sectors.

Founded by seasoned finance leaders Zaid Aboobaker and Zain ul Abideen, CompassPoint Consulting combines deep corporate experience with an agile advisory model designed to help businesses scale sustainably while maintaining financial discipline.

As Zaid puts it:“We are CFOs who can improve your profitability, look at your numbers and not tell you what happened but look ahead and find ways to help you grow. Our unwavering mission is to support companies that have outgrown basic accounting but aren't quite ready for a full-time CFO.

“CompassPoint was founded to connect the dots between finance, data and strategy using the latest technology. We improve your cash flow, and ensure everything is paid on time through careful planning.”

Through the new partnership, Shakespeare Communications will support the company, launched in 2025, with strategic media engagement, executive positioning, and thought leadership across international business and financial media.

Ananda Shakespeare, Founder and CEO of Shakespeare Communications, said:“CompassPoint represents exactly the kind of high-calibre, intellectually serious business we love working with.

“Zaid, Zain and their team bring a rare blend of strategic finance expertise and real operational experience, helping founders and leadership teams move from ambition to execution.

“As the UAE continues to attract global entrepreneurs and scale-ups, the need for clear financial leadership and disciplined growth has never been greater. We are delighted to help tell CompassPoint's story and position the firm as a trusted voice in the evolving global conversation around business growth and financial strategy.”

Zaid Aboobaker, Co-Founder and CEO of CompassPoint Consulting, added:“Compass Point Consulting was founded on a simple belief – that businesses don't fail because they lack vision, but because they lack the financial structure and operational clarity needed to sustain growth.

“As we expand across the GCC, it's important that our expertise and experience reach a wider audience of founders and decision-makers. Shakespeare Communications stood out to us for its strategic thinking, media relationships, and ability to translate complex business ideas into clear, compelling narratives. We are excited to work together as we continue building a firm that helps businesses grow with discipline, and the rare ability to look at their financial futures with technology-backed confidence.”

CompassPoint Consulting has quickly gained momentum in the market, offering companies access to experienced financial and operational leadership on a fractional basis – a model increasingly adopted by scale-ups seeking senior expertise without the overhead of full-time executive hires.

The collaboration will focus on raising CompassPoint's profile internationally through media commentary, contributed articles, and executive interviews exploring topics such as strategic finance, scaling businesses in the GCC, and the rise of fractional leadership models.

CompassPoint Consulting is proud to be backed by James Caan CBE, renowned entrepreneur, investor, and former star of BBC's Dragons' Den, along with his private equity firm, Hamilton Bradshaw.

With a distinguished track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses, their backing brings CompassPoint strategic firepower, deep sector knowledge, and access to a powerful global network. This partnership strengthens its mission to deliver transformative growth solutions with boldness, experience, and integrity.