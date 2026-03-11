Qatar Intercepts Missile Attack: Defense Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Ministry of Defense said today, March 11, 2026, that it intercepted a missile attack.

"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," said the Ministry in a post.

A National Emergency Alert was sent out at approximately 8:15am stating that the threat level was elevated. This was followed by another alert confirming that normalcy had been restored after the threat was elmininated.