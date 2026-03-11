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FBI Vows Justice As US Labels Afghanistan 'Wrongful Detention' State

FBI Vows Justice As US Labels Afghanistan 'Wrongful Detention' State


2026-03-11 02:00:53
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it will pursue justice against those responsible for what it described as the abduction of American citizens in Afghanistan. The statement came after the US State Department designated Afghanistan as a“state sponsor of wrongful detention.”

In a statement released on March 9, the FBI said it remains committed to working with federal and international partners to bring detained Americans home and hold their captors accountable. The agency emphasized that securing the release of US citizens abroad remains a top priority.

The FBI said its Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell (HRFC) coordinates efforts across US agencies to recover Americans taken hostage overseas. The unit also provides support to hostages and their families during captivity and after their release.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier announced the designation of Afghanistan as a country responsible for wrongful detention of foreign nationals. He accused the Taliban of using what he called“terrorist tactics” to gain political concessions.

Rubio called on Taliban authorities to immediately release American citizens Dennis Coyle, Mahmood Shah Habibi, and other US nationals he said were unjustly detained in Afghanistan.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler also warned that Washington would no longer tolerate countries detaining American citizens. He said three“innocent” Americans are currently being held in Afghanistan.

Boehler warned that if the detainees are not released, Afghanistan could face serious consequences and risk international isolation similar to countries such as Iran or Venezuela. Meanwhile, Taliban authorities rejected the US accusations, saying no American citizens are held unjustly in Afghanistan.

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Khaama Press

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