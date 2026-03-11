Indonesia's Brahmos Missile Buy Targets China's Sea Lanes

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia's planned purchase of India's BrahMos missile could transform its vast archipelago into a maritime barrier, reshaping regional deterrence from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

This month, Reuters reported that Indonesian Defense Ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait said Indonesia has agreed with India to procure the BrahMos supersonic missile system to modernize its armed forces and strengthen maritime defense capabilities.

The export version of BrahMos has a range of 290 kilometers, travels at Mach 3 and carries a 300-kilogram high-explosive warhead. It can be launched from air, sea or land platforms and uses GPS, GLONASS or India's GAGAN navigation systems.

Sirait confirmed the deal to Reuters but declined to disclose its value, though BrahMos Aerospace-jointly owned by the Indian and Russian governments-previously indicated in 2023 that negotiations with Indonesia involved a potential contract worth between US$200 million and $350 million. An average BrahMos missile currently costs about $4.75 million, according to Indian think tank reports.

The BrahMos missile, widely regarded as one of the world's fastest cruise missiles, is a flagship Indo-Russian defense export system and has been marketed to several Asian countries.

If finalized as expected, Indonesia would become the second foreign customer for the system after the Philippines, which signed a landmark export deal with India in 2022. Indian defense authorities and BrahMos Aerospace did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreement.

The acquisition reflects Indonesia's broader military modernization drive and underscores India's expanding role as a supplier of arms to Southeast Asia. At the tactical level, Indonesia's BrahMos acquisition reflects its indirect involvement in the broader strategic competition pitting Southeast Asian states against China in the South China Sea.

Although Indonesian official documents do not explicitly identify China as a threat, its long-standing 2015 White Paper warns that violations of maritime sovereignty and tensions in the South China Sea could threaten the security of its outer islands, emphasizing the need for improved maritime defense capabilities.