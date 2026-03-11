Rivne Region Receives First Evacuation Train From Donetsk Region This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Today [on March 10] we received the first evacuation train of the year from the Donetsk region. Twenty people arrived from Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Dobropillia and other settlements. Most of them are pensioners," Koval wrote.

The evacuees have been accommodated in the Zdolbuniv and Buhryn territorial communities.

According to the regional administration, around 500 places have been prepared in the region to receive internally displaced persons. Over the past two years, 50 evacuation trains have brought 1,427 people to the Rivne region.

"The Rivne region will continue to receive compatriots from frontline areas, as this is our duty as a rear region," Koval said.

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Police in the Rivne region added that passengers of the evacuation train brought not only essential belongings with them but also their pets.

In August 2025, more than 100 internally displaced persons arrived in the Rivne region on evacuation trains from the Donetsk region. Most were elderly people or those requiring additional care, as well as families with children.