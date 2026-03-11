Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Full Year And Last Quarter 2025 Results

Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Full Year And Last Quarter 2025 Results
| (millions of Ps. in constant
Currency as of December 31, 2025)
|2025
|2024
|% Ch.
|4Q25
|3Q25
|4Q24
|QoQ
|YoY
|Total Revenues
|8,328,814
|5,442,958
|53.0%
|2,264,506
|2,227,459
|1,389,513
|1.7%
|63.0%
|EBITDA (1)
|2,503,367
|1,520,108
|64.7%
|663,412
|696,506
|354,040
|(4.8%)
|87.4%
|EBITDA Margin (2)
|30.1%
|27.9%
|7.6%
|29.3%
|31.3%
|25.5%
|(6.3%)
|15.0%
|Net income
|(159,916)
|1,347,991
|(111.9%)
|141,673
|(209,939)
|1,768
|(167.5%)
|7915.4%
|Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity Shareholders
|(81,050)
|509,233
|(115.9%)
|48,464
|(86,791)
|(5,522)
|(155.8%)
|(977.6%)
|Non-Controlling Interests
|(78,866)
|838,758
|(109.4%)
|93,209
|(123,148)
|7,290
|(175.7%)
|1178.6%
(1)EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.
(2 )EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A
(BYMA: CVH) (OTC Pink: CVHSY)
cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation
to discuss the Full Year and Last Quarter 2025 Results
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /11:00am New York /3:00pm London
The webcast presentation will also be available at:
ABOUT THE COMPANY
CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
Disclaimer
Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.
| Investor Relations Contacts:
In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A.
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ...
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 – 3417
|
In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Marcella Ewerton Dragone
Email: ...
Tel: +1 917 691-4047
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Cablevision Holding S.A.
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