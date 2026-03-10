UAE Parents Seek Solutions As Daycares Close For Early Spring Break

PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Mar 2026, 5:00 AM



By: Nandini Sircar



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Unlike previous school holidays, this time all centres have been asked to remain shut until March 22, which leaves families with limited optionsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

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Parents of young children across the UAE are navigating sudden childcare challenges after daycare and early childhood centres closed in line with authorities' directives during the early spring break period.

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While the measure has been implemented as a precaution amid regional tensions, the closure has left many working parents - particularly those with toddlers - struggling to reorganise routines, work schedules and childcare arrangements at short notice.

Unlike previous school holidays, especially mid-term breaks, when daycare facilities often continued operating, this time all centres have been asked to remain shut until March 22, which leaves families with limited options.

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For some parents, the situation has also raised concerns about fees already paid for services that children are currently unable to use.

Parents juggle work, childcare

Mother of a three-year-old Amani Al Dhaheri explained how the closure has disrupted her family's daily routine.

“My son's daycare is shut. Normally, daycares stay open even when schools close, but this time they've also been asked to remain closed until March 22,” she said.

“Another issue is that I've already paid almost Dh4,000 for the month, and that's not a small amount. Since the beginning of March, my son hasn't been able to go at all. He usually stays there from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, so now I need to ask them if the fees can be adjusted or refunded,” added the Sharjah resident.

Beyond the financial concern, she said finding childcare while balancing work has been stressful.

“You obviously can't leave a child alone at home. My husband works in Abu Dhabi, and I work in Dubai. When offices first asked us to return, I told my manager I might have to take leave,” she said.

“Thankfully, he's been very understanding and said he would speak to HR so I can work from home for now.”

Other parents say even short nursery hours had previously provided a vital window to manage work or household responsibilities.

“My younger child goes to a nursery that also functions almost like a daycare, but it's currently closed due to the current situation,” said Dubai resident Bhavya Rao.

“We had already paid Dh3,300 for three months, and that amount is non-refundable. During Ramadan, the timings were already shorter - my daughter was going only from 1pm to 3.30pm, whereas earlier she would stay from 1pm to 5pm.”

That small window, she added, helped her manage daily responsibilities.

“During that time, I used to do the housework like cooking and cleaning, and when schools were open, I would also use that window to pick up my elder daughter.”

Nurseries explore alternative solutions

Early childhood centres say they understand the pressure families are facing and are trying to offer alternative arrangements where possible.

Shifa Yusuff Ali, CEO and founder of IdeaCrate, said their nursery had remained closed as scheduled but had created options for families needing daytime care.

“Orange Seeds Nursery (Montessori-based nursery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for children aged 4 months to 5 years) remains closed for Spring Break, as per our academic calendar. However, we recognize that many parents have returned to their offices and may require safe daytime options for their children,” she said.

“To support families during this period, we have partnered with Orange Wheels, where children can attend camp and extended play formats during the day. Orange Seeds Nursery staff are present at Orange Wheels venues, ensuring children see familiar faces and experience continuity in care while parents are at work.”

The early childhood centre also said that the earlier spring break announcement had caught many families off guard, prompting requests for alternative arrangements.

“The main issue was that parents were not ready for preponed spring break and since ECC are not allowed to operate, parents asked nursery for a solution if possible and Orange Wheels stepped in.”

Ali explained that many parents currently prefer controlled indoor environments where children can play and interact safely under supervision.

“Parents naturally have concerns during this time, but they are also aligned with the government's directives and the strong safety measures implemented across the UAE. Many families currently prefer indoor, controlled environments where supervision and safety can be closely managed.”

Free of charge digital learning

Some nurseries have also turned to digital learning to maintain routines for children at home.

Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery & Teacher Training Centre, said centres remain closed following government directives.

“In line with directives from MOE and the relevant authorities - KHDA, ADEK, and SPEA, nursery premises across the UAE are currently closed as a precautionary measure,” she said.

“To support the community during this period, BON has introduced BONline curriculum, a structured e-learning on its platform curated by early years curriculum specialists and offered free of charge for children and frontline families.”

The programme includes storytelling sessions, guided play, emotional wellbeing activities and physical movement classes to help children stay engaged while learning from home.

“The programme ensures continuity in learning, routine, and emotional wellbeing while children remain at home,” Gandhi added.



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