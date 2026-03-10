Alma Allen Joins Perrotin After Split With Previous Galleries

MENAFN - USA Art News) U.S. Pavilion Faces Uncertainty as Alma Allen's Biennale Selection Lands in a Politicized Moment

A studio photograph of sculptor Alma Allen's work, shot by Alejandro Ramirez Orozco and shared courtesy of the artist and Kasmin, New York, has become an unlikely emblem of a larger question: what, exactly, will the U.S. pavilion represent at the Biennale as federal cultural policy shifts under President Trump's second term.

Allen's participation in the Biennale was announced last November, but the news arrived after months of uncertainty surrounding the status of the U.S. pavilion. In the run-up, art-world observers widely speculated that the U.S. State Department received fewer applications than usual for the pavilion opportunity, a role typically treated as one of the field's most prestigious platforms.

At the center of the speculation was the State Department's stated requirement that proposals should“reflect and promote American values,” and that applicants should not“operate any programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.” The language, as described, introduced a new set of constraints into a process that has historically been framed as a curatorial and diplomatic undertaking, rather than an ideological test.

The uncertainty around the pavilion's status underscored how quickly cultural representation can become entangled with domestic politics. While the Biennale has long served as a stage for national self-presentation, the U.S. pavilion's selection process is unusually exposed to federal priorities, given the State Department's role.

The article characterizes Trump's second term as having had a disruptive effect, a disruption that appears to extend beyond policy into the practical mechanics of participation: who applies, what kinds of proposals are considered viable, and how institutions and artists weigh the reputational and ethical stakes of involvement.

For Allen, whose sculptures are shown in the studio installation view credited to Ramirez Orozco, the Biennale announcement places his work inside a broader conversation about the boundaries of cultural diplomacy. As the pavilion's recent uncertainty makes clear, the question is no longer only which artist is chosen, but what conditions shape the choice - and what those conditions signal about the country presenting itself on one of contemporary art's most visible international stages.