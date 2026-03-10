Texas University Provides Few Answers After Cancelling Exhibition With Works Critical Of Ice, Sparking Outrage The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) UNT Abruptly Shutters“Ni de Acquí,” an ICE-Critical Exhibition, Prompting Censorship Concerns

The street-facing windows of a University of North Texas gallery were suddenly papered over in brown, and an exhibition that had been slated to run through early May was gone without warning.

“Ni de Acquí,” a show that originated at the Boston University Art Galleries and implicitly critiques the violent enforcement practices of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was closed by the University of North Texas (UNT) without advance notice, according to the artist and faculty members. UNT leadership also terminated its loan agreement with Boston University and began arranging the return of the works, an email cited by Glasstire reported.

No detailed public explanation has been issued for the closure. University officials have not publicly pointed to a policy violation, an external complaint, or a legislative directive. The lack of clarity has fueled protests by students and alarm from local and national organizations, which have framed the decision as an apparent act of censorship.

The exhibition's imagery was pointed and materially specific. It included large-scale translucent paleta sculptures embedded with handcuffs and firearms, an illuminated paleta cart bearing the phrase“U.S. Department of Stolen Land Security,” and paintings that juxtaposed Indigenous iconography with pop-cultural references and contemporary border politics. A public reception had been scheduled for February 19.

Faculty in UNT's College of Visual Arts and Design (CVAD) responded quickly. CVAD members issued an open letter to UNT president Harrison Keller and university leadership, raising concerns about what they described as a lack of transparency and the potential weakening of academic standards, according to Glasstire.

Graduate students followed with their own statement, warning that the cancellation had introduced uncertainty around future thesis exhibitions.“It is deeply disheartening that we must consider relocating our culminating academic work due to concerns about institutional censorship,” the letter stated, urging the university to recommit to freedom of speech and artistic expression.

In the days after the show was shuttered, students organized a candlelit gathering outside the closed gallery. Beneath the papered-over windows, they placed flowers, electric candles, and handwritten notes, turning the sealed façade into a makeshift memorial to the exhibition's disappearance.

Transcripts obtained by Glasstire and other outlets suggest the decision came from above the college level. In meetings held February 10 and 11, Karen Hutzel, the dean of CVAD, said the cancellation resulted from an“institutional directive” from higher-ups. She reportedly noted that while CVAD maintains its own policies, they are ultimately subject to the university's authority, and that amid intensifying scrutiny of public universities by state and federal officials, rules and regulations are“changing daily.”

The closure has also drawn formal criticism from civil liberties and arts advocacy groups. The National Coalition Against Censorship and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas sent a letter to Keller and the secretary of UNT's board of regents calling on the university to acknowledge wrongdoing.“In closing the exhibition, UNT has betrayed the principles of academic freedom, trampled upon artistic freedom and very likely violated the First Amendment,” the letter states in part.

Some observers have linked the decision to the shifting political climate for public higher education in Texas. Since the 2023 passage of Senate Bill 17, diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and programming at public universities have faced heightened scrutiny, with administrators navigating increased attention to campus events and exhibitions.

For now, the unanswered question is not only why“Ni de Acquí” was closed, but what the episode signals for the boundaries of political expression in university galleries, where curatorial risk has long been understood as part of the educational mission.