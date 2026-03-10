Chicago, Meet Your New 'Neighbors': Expo Gets A New Satellite

MENAFN - USA Art News) Neighbors Eyes Chicago's Gold Coast for a New Apartment-Scale Satellite Fair

Chicago's art calendar may soon gain a new, deliberately intimate fair model: Neighbors, slated to take over an apartment on the city's Gold Coast. The project is being shaped by Tanna, an organizer with deep fair-world mileage - and a track record for building small, nimble formats alongside major international events.

Tanna founded Minor Attractions in 2023, positioning it as a satellite micro-fair aligned with Frieze London. Since then, he has continued to move fluidly between the boutique and the blockbuster. He has participated in more than 50 art fairs, with appearances spanning Frieze London, Independent in New York, Basel Social Club in Switzerland, and Post-Fair in Los Angeles. In 2025, he also curated the“Nest” section for Untitled's Miami Beach edition, a role that further cemented his interest in tightly framed presentations within larger fair ecosystems.

Neighbors' planned setting - an apartment rather than a convention hall - signals a preference for proximity: close looking, close conversation, and a scale that can feel more like visiting a collector's home than navigating a trade floor. Among the listed participants are Hans Goodrich (Chicago), Post Times (New York), Tureen (Dallas), and Weatherproof (Chicago), a mix that suggests the fair aims to connect local energy with out-of-town programs.

Still, the larger question hovering over the project is structural rather than aesthetic: can Chicago sustain a recurring satellite fair? The city has seen attempts before. NADA tested the waters with the Chicago Invitational in 2019, and the Barely Fair has offered a super-micro, knowingly cheeky alternative. Those precedents have become reference points for any new entrant trying to build continuity - not just a one-off moment.

If Neighbors succeeds, it could point to a viable middle ground for Chicago: a fair that borrows the social intensity of an opening night, the focus of a curated exhibition, and the market clarity of a sales platform - without the overhead and sprawl that can flatten smaller galleries. Whether that model can repeat year after year, however, will depend on the city's appetite for satellite programming that feels both local in texture and national in reach.

For now, Neighbors' Gold Coast apartment is the clearest statement of intent: a fair designed to be encountered at human scale, where the room itself becomes part of the pitch.