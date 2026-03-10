The Studio Behind 'Wallace And Gromit' Gets Its Own Immersive Experience

MENAFN - USA Art News) Lightroom and Aardman Team Up on“Larger Than Life,” Adding New Stop-Motion Sequences and Rare Archive Material

Aardman's hand-molded worlds are getting a new kind of spotlight. Lightroom has partnered with the British animation studio behind a distinctly tactile tradition of plasticine stop-motion to produce“Larger Than Life,” a project that will blend newly created animation with behind-the-scenes access and deep archival research.

According to Sabley, the collaboration includes“a handful of new animation sequences” made specifically for the project. The team has also been filming inside Aardman's production environment, capturing behind-the-scenes material from some of the studio's most recent work. In parallel, they have been combing through Aardman's archive, pulling from a wide range of materials that trace how its characters and sets come into being - sketches and concept art, as well as physical artifacts such as set models and puppets.

For fans, the promise is unusually concrete: a closer look at the objects that carry Aardman's signature sense of touch.“Larger Than Life” will feature sets and props alongside never-before-seen footage, offering a view of stop-motion not as a nostalgic novelty but as a living, evolving craft.

The framing is pointedly contemporary.“Larger Than Life” is positioned as a tribute to filmmakers who have stayed committed to plasticine and stop-motion methods even as Hollywood has been transformed by computer-generated imagery and, more recently, artificial intelligence. In an industry increasingly defined by frictionless digital production, the project emphasizes the opposite: the labor of building, lighting, and animating physical forms frame by frame.

Aardman co-founder Nick Park discussed the studio's enduring commitment to the medium in comments to The Times, underscoring how the studio's identity remains tied to the material intelligence of clay, armatures, and miniature sets.

By pairing new sequences with archival discoveries and on-set documentation, Lightroom and Aardman are effectively treating stop-motion as both cinema and material culture - an art form whose history can be read in the wear of a puppet, the revisions in a sketch, and the accumulated ingenuity of a workshop.“Larger Than Life” arrives as a reminder that, even amid rapid technological change, some of the most persuasive screen worlds are still built by hand.