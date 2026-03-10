Long-Hidden Caravaggio Portrait Acquired By Italy For $35 Million

MENAFN - USA Art News) Caravaggio's Elusive Portrait of a Future Pope Returns to Palazzo Barberini on Loan

A rarely seen portrait attributed to Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (Italian, 1571–1610) is stepping out of the shadows and into one of Rome's most symbolically charged settings. Italy's National Galleries of Ancient Art has secured a short-term loan of“Portrait of Maffeo Barberini” (c. 1598), bringing the painting to Palazzo Barberini, where it will be shown alongside the museum's other works by the Baroque master, including“Narcissus” (1597–99) and“Judith Beheading Holofernes,” acquired by the Italian state in 1971.

The sitter, Maffeo Barberini, would later become Pope Urban VIII in 1623, a pontiff whose name is inseparable from the cultural politics of 17th-century Rome. Displaying the portrait at Palazzo Barberini carries an added historical charge: the palace was Urban VIII's family seat, built during his papacy by Lorenzo Bernini and the architect Carlo Maderno, and it remained in Barberini hands into the 20th century.

The loan also marks a dramatic change in access to a work that, for decades, was effectively unavailable to scholars. Although the portrait entered the Caravaggio catalogue in the 1960s after an article by the influential Italian art historian Roberto Longhi, it remained difficult to study, kept out of public view in a private collection in Florence.

Its earlier history is closely tied to the Barberini family itself. The painting is understood to have passed down through generations for roughly 300 years before leaving the family in the 1930s, when the Barberinis sold off their estate.

In a statement, Italy's minister of culture, Alessandro Guili, underscored the significance of the loan, calling the work one of“exceptional importance” and noting that it can now be made available to the public and to the international scholarly community.

Art historically, the portrait offers a different register of Caravaggio's talent than the theatrical violence and high-contrast drama that often define his popular image. Even so, the painter's control of illumination remains central: Barberini appears composed and self-possessed, a figure rendered with a calm authority that reads as both personal likeness and carefully managed public presence.

That sense of intention aligns with what is known of Barberini's early engagement with the arts. Before his election as pope, he was already a committed patron, and he was introduced to Caravaggio by his friend and fellow clergyman Francesco Maria del Monte, who had taken in the struggling artist in the late 1590s.

For Palazzo Barberini, the loan is more than an addition to a Caravaggio grouping. It reconnects a portrait of the family's most famous member to the very building that helped project Barberini power, offering visitors a rare chance to see how portraiture, patronage, and politics converged at the turn of the 17th century.

With the painting now on view, scholars and the public alike can examine a work long discussed but seldom encountered, newly legible within the palace that once served as the Barberinis' stage.