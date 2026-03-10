Artists Behind Removed Trump-Epstein Statue Have Placed A New One In Washington, D.C.

MENAFN - USA Art News) ## ARTnews Adds Anonymous Tip Form and Newsletter Sign-Up Prompt

A small but telling update on ARTnews's site is making it easier for readers to reach the newsroom: a prompt inviting the public to submit tips through an anonymous form, alongside a call to sign up for newsletters.

The tip feature is presented as a direct invitation -“Have a Tip? We want to hear from you!” - with a“Send Us a Tip” button that routes users to an anonymous submission form. The placement signals an emphasis on reader-supplied information, a common tool in contemporary newsrooms for surfacing leads that may not arrive through traditional press channels.

Next to the tip prompt, the site also encourages visitors to“Sign Up,” a call that appears to refer to ARTnews newsletters. Newsletter sign-ups have become a central distribution strategy for many publications, offering a more direct relationship with readers than social platforms and search alone.

The snippet also includes corporate and legal identifiers: ARTnews notes that it is part of Penske Media Corporation, and it displays a copyright line reading“© 2026 Art Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.”

While the changes are modest, they reflect two priorities shaping arts journalism right now: building dependable, owned channels to reach audiences, and lowering the barrier for sources and readers to share information - including, when necessary, without attaching a name.