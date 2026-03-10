Secretary Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Cooper

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss Iran. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of continued close coordination on the security of the broader Middle East.

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