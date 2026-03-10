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Secretary Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Cooper

Secretary Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Cooper


2026-03-10 11:01:44
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss Iran. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of continued close coordination on the security of the broader Middle East.

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U.S. Department of State

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