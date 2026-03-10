Int'l Crisis Group Delegation Meets MEA Secy, Discusses West Asia

A delegation from the International Crisis Group lead by its CEO Comfort Ero, met the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra on Tuesday. The delegation briefed the Secretary on the functioning of the group and the situation in West Asia.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A delegation from @CrisisGroup led by their President & CEO @EroComfort met Secretary (South) Dr Malhotra today. The delegation briefed Secretary on the organisation and functioning of the International Crisis Group. They also discussed regional conflicts including the situation in West Asia."

A delegation from @CrisisGroup led by their President & CEO @EroComfort met Secretary (South) Dr Malhotra today. The delegation briefed Secretary on the organisation and functioning of the International Crisis Group. They also discussed regional conflicts including the... twitter/2HvUMDPg4L - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 10, 2026

Crisis Group CEO Comfort Ero hailed the meeting productive and said in a post on X, "Dear Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra, thank you for receiving me and my colleagues @PierrePrakash & donthi_praveen today. Really great conversation on a range of conflicts in the region."

Dear Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra, thank you for receiving me and my colleagues @PierrePrakash & @donthi_praveen today. Really great conversation on a range of conflicts in the region. Best wishes, Comfort - Comfort Ero (@EroComfort) March 10, 2026

About the International Crisis Group

As per its official website, the International Crisis Group is an independent organisation working to prevent wars and shape policies for a peaceful world. "Crisis Group sounds the alarm to prevent deadly conflict. We build support for the good governance and inclusive politics that enable societies to flourish. We engage directly with a range of conflict actors to seek and share information, and to encourage intelligent action for peace", its official website said.

India's Stance on West Asia Conflict

Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, India has urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.

Earlier in his statement in Parliament on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India had expressed its deep concern over the situation in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. He said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We believed, and we continue to believe, that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

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