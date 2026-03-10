Vect-Horus Appoints Claudia Fromond As New Director Of R&D

PRESS RELEASE



Senior biotech leader with extensive experience overseeing R&D strategy in immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases

Proven track record leading first-in-class programs from discovery to early clinical development Appointment further strengthens Vect-Horus' leadership as company continues growth and development



Marseille, France, March 10, 2026 - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors facilitating the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Claudia Fromond, PhD, as Director of Research and Development (R&D).

Claudia Fromond is a highly regarded pharmacology and translational science leader with extensive experience in R&D. She has successfully overseen first-in-class programs from discovery to Investigational New Drug (IND) application and early clinical development, including a portfolio of seven IND-enabling programs which achieved Phase 1/2 readiness. She has held a number of senior R&D roles, including Head of Translational Research and Clinical Biomarkers at Advesya, Director of Preclinical and Translational Medicine at OSE Immunotherapeutics, Director Pharmacology at Ablynx-Sanofi, and Head of Biology and Pharmacology at Inventiva Pharma. Claudia Fromond holds a PhD in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the Institut Pasteur, Paris, and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Rio de Janeiro.

“We are very pleased to have Claudia as our R&D Director as she brings over 20 years of significant experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Groundbreaking R&D is at the core of our mission at Vect-Horus to enable targeted drug delivery across biological barriers,” said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus.“Claudia is a highly experienced scientific leader with a proven track record of successfully managing R&D projects and shaping R&D strategy across numerous modalities. I am confident that her expertise and vision will be key to advancing our technology and expanding our external collaborations.”

Claudia Fromond said:“I am delighted to join Vect-Horus, a recognized leader in CNS drug delivery. The company's pioneering approach to crossing biological barriers and its commitment to advancing transformative therapies make this an exceptional environment for scientific innovation. I am looking forward to working with the team to advance R&D strategies rooted in collaboration and scientific excellence.”

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. The proof of concept of the technology has already been established in animal models using different vectorized molecules. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 45 employees (most in R&D) and has secured EUR 42 million in equity and subsidies.

For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

