Fuel Crisis In Ranchi: JMM MP Questions Centre's Foreign Policy

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday claimed that there is an escalating fuel and LPG crisis in Ranchi, and asked the Central Government to "clarify its foreign policy" amid global instability due to the West Asia conflict.

Speaking to ANI, Maji claimed that the people are being troubled due to long queues for petrol and LPG in Ranchi.

The MP said, "Long queues can be seen for LPG and petrol in Ranchi, and the public is troubled, thinking what will happen in future", noting that despite government assurances of adequate stocks, "there is no guarantee when the conflict will stop. The government should clarify its foreign policy."

Govt boosts LPG production amid supply concerns

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued orders to oil refineries to increase Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and directed that such additional output be channelled specifically for domestic use.

This decision follows recent geopolitical disruptions that created constraints on the global fuel supply chain.

The government prioritised domestic LPG supply to households to ensure energy security for citizens amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the global oil and energy market due to West Asia crisis.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced on X.

To manage the current supply environment, the ministry introduced a 25-day inter-booking period for consumers to avoid hoarding and prevent black marketing.

"The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing," the Ministry said.

Dispute over no-confidence motion

Maji also responded to criticism regarding the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birta which was scheduled to happen on March 9.

She explained that the motion was not moved as the political climate had rapidly changed from the time of the submission.

The opposition leaders demanded a discussion on the crisis in West Asia, even as the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo moto statement.

"Yesterday, it was being said that the no-confidence motion was not moved, it was because when it was decided to move the motion, the situation was different," she added.

Govt accuses opposition of stalling House

Meanwhile, the government accused the Congress and other opposition parties of stalling the proceedings when the House was to take up the resolution given by the opposition members for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition parties do not have the numbers to carry the resolution in the House.

The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, 3 pm and later for the day as opposition members resorted to sloganeering against the government.

When the House met at 3 pm, the opposition members continued with their protests.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, told the opposition members that the External Affairs Minister had made a comprehensive statement to address concerns of members about the situation in West Asia. (ANI)

