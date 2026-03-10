Airfares In Pakistan Likely To Rise Sharply After 82% Jet Fuel Price Hike

Dhaka: Airfares across Pakistan are expected to surge in the coming weeks after a steep rise in aviation fuel prices significantly increased airline operating costs. Industry officials said passengers could soon pay between PKR 7,500 and PKR 12,500 more per ticket on both domestic and international routes.

Airline representatives indicated that carriers have little choice but to pass the additional financial burden directly to travelers. The anticipated fare adjustment is aimed at offsetting rapidly rising operational expenses, which have intensified following the government's decision to sharply increase jet fuel prices nationwide.

The price of GP-1 aviation fuel, the primary fuel used by commercial aircraft, recently jumped by 82%. The rate increased by PKR 153.44 per liter, bringing the total price to PKR 342.37 per liter from the previous PKR 188.93.

Aviation analysts remarked fuel traditionally represents one of the largest single expenses for airlines. Therefore, the sudden spike has forced carriers to quickly reassess pricing strategies to maintain operations without incurring severe financial losses.

Officials added that global market disruptions, particularly tensions in the Middle East, are widely believed to be behind the dramatic price increase. The situation has not only strained airline finances but is also expected to impact travelers already facing rising transportation costs across multiple sectors.

