More Than 380,000 Copies Of Holy Quran Printed Through Endowment Initiative Over Past Year

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has supported the printing of more than 380,000 copies of the Holy Quran over the past year through the Mushaf Printing Endowment, a charitable initiative dedicated to spreading the Book of Allah and facilitating access to Qurans for Muslims in Qatar and abroad.

The Mushaf Printing Endowment operates under the Waqf Fund for Serving the Quran and Sunnah, overseen by the General Directorate of Endowments.

The initiative reflects one of the most prominent forms of sustainable charitable work in Islamic civilization, combining ongoing reward for donors with lasting social impact across generations.

As the blessed month of Ramadan, known as the month of the Quran, arrives, the importance of this initiative becomes even more evident. The endowment aims to expand the distribution of the Holy Qur'an and ensure that copies are readily available in mosques, homes, educational institutions, and Qur'anic centers.

Sheikh Saud Saad Al-Hajri, preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, highlighted that Ramadan represents the greatest spiritual season in which Muslims renew their connection with the Quran.

It is the month in which the Quran was revealed and when believers increase acts of worship, recitation, and reflection on its verses.

He explained that the Mushaf Printing Endowment represents one of the most impactful forms of sustainable charity, as it combines the dissemination of the Holy Qur'an with the concept of ongoing charity (Sadaqah Jariyah), whose reward continues over time.

Al-Hajri noted that benefactors contribute to this endowment by dedicating funds or investment assets that are managed according to Islamic principles. The annual returns from these investments are then used to print and distribute copies of the Qur'an, ensuring the continuity and sustainability of the initiative.

He added that this model allows donors to earn continuous rewards whenever the printed Qurans are read in mosques, homes, and Quranic centres inside and outside Qatar. Distributing the Quran, he said,

contributes to strengthening spiritual values and fostering tranquility within society, especially during times when people seek guidance and reassurance.

The preacher emphasised the deep connection between the Quran and the month of Ramadan, citing the verse:“The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs of guidance and criterion.”

He also pointed to the significance of Laylat Al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, when the Qur'an was first revealed.

Al-Hajri explained that endowment initiatives related to the Qur'an combine several forms of worship, including charitable giving, promoting the recitation of the Qur'an, and enabling worshippers to access it easily.

He noted that societies that remain closely connected to the Quran are better equipped to face challenges, as the Quran instils certainty in Allah and confidence in His promise.

