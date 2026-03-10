Qatar's Payments Market Set For Rapid Growth As Digital Transactions Accelerate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's payments sector is poised for significant expansion as digital transactions, real-time payment systems, and mobile wallets continue to reshape the country's financial landscape, stated Mordor Intelligence in its latest report.

The data projects that the Qatar payments market will amount to $7.95bn (QR28.99bn) in 2026 and $13.84bn (QR50.48bn) by 2031, up from $7.04bn (QR25.68bn) in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.73 percent between 2026 and 2031.

Analysts say the growth reflects a swift digital transformation, driven by government-backed digital infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and increased adoption of digital wallets.

A key driver of this shift has been the rollout of Fawran, which enables real-time transactions between financial institutions and businesses.

The system has been rapidly adopted by corporate treasuries, allowing high-value business-to-business payments to bypass traditional card networks.

While large corporate transactions increasingly rely on instant payment rails, consumer-facing merchants still largely depend on card-based systems that generate interchange fees.



Timely alerts and guidelines help public stay prepared during heightened tensions Iran's justifications for attacks on Qatar, other countries are 'totally rejected': PM

Read Also

The report said contactless payments accounted for about 96 percent of all in-store digital transactions by late 2024, a shift that has lowered barriers for smaller merchants to accept electronic payments.

This expansion has helped bring micro and small businesses into the digital economy while gradually pushing cash transactions further into the margins of informal trade.

Speaking to The Peninsula, industry experts say that payments remain the fastest-moving area within Qatar's growing fintech ecosystem.

“Payments are clearly moving the fastest, particularly in the area of real-time and cross-border transactions, as speed and interoperability become baseline expectations,” said Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301.

Muccioli noted that other fintech segments are also gaining traction as institutions look to streamline compliance and operational processes.

“Digital onboarding and compliance automation are progressing rapidly, largely because they deliver immediate operational efficiencies and regulatory alignment,” he said.

Beyond payments and compliance, the region is also seeing increasing experimentation with asset tokenisation in sectors such as trade finance and commodities.

“In trade finance, commodities and asset-backed financing, institutions are increasingly tokenising assets,” Muccioli explained.“However, the focus here isn't on speculative crypto activity but on using digital representation to enhance transparency, traceability, and trust within established financial ecosystems.”

Stated that the common thread linking the fastest-growing fintech verticals is the ability to share and utilise data more efficiently across financial institutions.

“The verticals moving fastest are those built on interoperable, well-structured data foundations where information can move securely across systems, institutions, and borders,” he said.

Compared with other Gulf markets, Qatar has taken a distinctive path in developing its fintech ecosystem, focusing on coordination between regulators, financial institutions, and national strategies.

“Each Gulf market has developed its fintech ecosystem in different ways,” Muccioli said.“The UAE has built one of the largest fintech hubs through centres like DIFC and ADGM, while Saudi Arabia's growth is driven by the scale of its domestic market and the digital transformation under Vision 2030.”

Muccioli also pointed to the introduction of the Digital Banks Regulatory Framework in 2024 as a key example of how regulators are working with financial institutions to encourage innovation while maintaining stability in the sector.

“In contrast, Qatar has taken a more coordinated approach by aligning regulatory policy, national fintech strategies, and financial institutions,” he added.

As digital infrastructure continues to mature and regulatory frameworks evolve, analysts expect Qatar's payments market to remain one of the fastest-growing segments within the country's broader financial technology ecosystem.