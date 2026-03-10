Two Drivers Fighting On Road Run Over By Truck In Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Drivers of a private travels bus and a truck were killed after a vehicle hit them when they were fighting over a "near-collision" between their vehicles.

The accident occurred near Narketpally in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when a travels bus brushed against a truck while overtaking. This led to an argument between the drivers of both the vehicles. They stopped the vehicles by the roadside and were having a heated argument when another truck hit them. They were crushed between the two trucks and died on the spot.

Two others were injured in the accident and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas and Bangaraiah. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Earlier, in a tragic accident in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a woman and her two sons were killed. The accident occurred when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding DCM van.

The accident took place on Monday night near Vadaparti village in Bhuvanagiri mandal.

The deceased were identified as D. Ketamma (56), Naresh (35) and Suresh (28).

According to police, Ketamma and her sons were returning to their village BN Timmapur from Bhuvanagiri after purchasing goods for kirana shop which she was running in the village.

Suresh was working as a contract driver in Road Transport Corporation (RTC) and when not on duty he was also driving an autorickshaw to help the family. Naresh was an epileptic and was mostly staying home.

On Monday, Ketamma along with sons went to Bhuvanagiri town to buy stock for her shop. While returning, a speeding van rammed into the auto-rickshaw. While Naresh and Suresh died on the spot, their mother succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.