Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For March 10


2026-03-10 02:03:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for March 10, Trend reports via the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.974 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0386 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1677 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate
1 US dollar USD 1.7
1 euro EUR 1.974
1 Australian dollar AUD 1.2005
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5961
1 UAE dirham AED 0.4628
100 South Korean won KRW 0.1152
1 Czech crown CZK 0.081
1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2468
1 Danish krone DKK 0.2642
1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6213
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2173
1 Indian rupee INR 0.0184
1 British pound sterling GBP 2.2822
1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1856
1 Swiss franc CHF 2.1849
1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5507
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.251
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.5238
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3436
1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4662
1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0194
100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5093
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0981
1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1771
100 Uzbek som UZS 0.014
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.607
1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4641
1 Romanian leu RON 0.3872
100 Russian rubles RUB 2.1677
1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0168
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.3331
1 Saudi rial SAR 0.4528
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.315
1 Turkish lira TRY 0.0386
1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857
1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0387
100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0774
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.0048

Trend News Agency

