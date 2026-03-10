Under President Ilham Aliyev's Instruction, Azerbaijan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Iran (PHOTO)
Based on a telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026, humanitarian aid has been sent to Iran to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.
In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the humanitarian aid sent to Iran by vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations includes 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and about 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies.
Responsible officials of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Niyazi Rahimov and Gurban Sadigov, are accompanying them to Astara, Iran.
