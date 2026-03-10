Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Food Products Dispatched To Iran (PHOTO)
According to him, the aid sent includes basic food products such as flour, rice, sugar, tea, as well as medicines and medical supplies.
Hasanzade said that vehicles loaded with humanitarian aid are already being dispatched and will be delivered to their destination as quickly as possible.
The humanitarian aid was organized to support the population in need in the neighboring country.
