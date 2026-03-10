Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Food Products Dispatched To Iran (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Sheds Light On Food Products Dispatched To Iran (PHOTO)


2026-03-10 02:03:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, nearly 30 tons of food products have been delivered from Azerbaijan to Iran via vehicles from the Ministry of Emergency Situations as part of the ongoing humanitarian aid effort, Emil Hasanzade, Director of the Reserves Control Department of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the aid sent includes basic food products such as flour, rice, sugar, tea, as well as medicines and medical supplies.

Hasanzade said that vehicles loaded with humanitarian aid are already being dispatched and will be delivered to their destination as quickly as possible.

The humanitarian aid was organized to support the population in need in the neighboring country.

MENAFN10032026000187011040ID1110839872



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search