Russians Strike Kharkiv Again, Private Houses Damaged

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a 'Shahed' strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. As of now, there is no information about any injured people. Rescuers, medics, and municipal services are working at the scene," the message states.

It is noted that inspection of the area and the elimination of the consequences of the strike are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, at around 21:00 a Russian attack drone struck the Industrialnyi district. Six people were reported injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine