Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Kharkiv Again, Private Houses Damaged

Russians Strike Kharkiv Again, Private Houses Damaged


2026-03-10 02:03:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a 'Shahed' strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, private houses and outbuildings were damaged. As of now, there is no information about any injured people. Rescuers, medics, and municipal services are working at the scene," the message states.

Read also: Russians strike Dnipro, leaving ten injured, including one child

It is noted that inspection of the area and the elimination of the consequences of the strike are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, at around 21:00 a Russian attack drone struck the Industrialnyi district. Six people were reported injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

MENAFN10032026000193011044ID1110839869



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search