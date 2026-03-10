Azerbaijan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Iran On President Ilham Aliyev's Instructions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Humanitarian aid has been sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with instructions from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

AzerNEWS reports that the decision was made following a phone conversation held on March 8, 2026, between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. The assistance aims to help meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.

The humanitarian cargo was dispatched to Iran by vehicles of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Director of the Reserves Control Department at the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan Emil Hasanzade told journalists that the aid includes basic food products as well as medicines and medical supplies.

According to him, the shipment consists of 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than 4 tons of water, nearly 600 kilograms of tea, and close to 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

Hasanzade noted that the trucks carrying the humanitarian aid have already departed and will reach their destination shortly.

The humanitarian convoy is being accompanied to the Iranian city of Astara by responsible officials of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Niyazi Rahimov and Gurban Sadigov.

