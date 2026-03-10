Politics With Michelle Grattan: Middle East War Set To Push Inflation Higher Than Forecast, Warns RBA Deputy Governor

The Reserve Bank's Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser says inflation in Australia looks likely to be higher than projected before the war in the Middle East broke out.

The Reserve Bank's board will meet to discuss interest rates next week. Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has flagged the meeting will be“live” – meaning there could be a change in interest rates announced on Tuesday.

Global oil prices have seen a dramatic spike then fall this week, creating major uncertainty for the international and Australian economies.

Speaking on the Politics with Michelle Grattan podcast, Hauser concedes the bank's projection for headline inflation for June – an annual rate of 4.2% – is likely to be exceeded because of surging oil prices and other fallout from the Middle East war. Inflation is already well outside the bank's 2-3% target range.

Hauser won't put a number on the likely mid-year level, but downplays the prospect of it reaching 5% by then, as NAB's chief economist Sally Auld has suggested. Hauser says:

The outlook for interest rates

Asked whether the fallout from the Middle East conflict makes an imminent rate rise more or less likely, Hauser says:“there's going to be a lot for the board to discuss next week”.

On what home owners and buyers can expect over the next year, Hauser says:

Reining in 'toxic' inflation

Hauser points out there are a number of“offsetting factors” as the board considers reining in inflation.

But he says“the Australian economy, in many ways, is in good shape”.

The rise of AI in Australia

Hauser has just flown in from the United States, and says artificial intelligence (AI) remains the dominant topic of conversation in economic circles there.

While Hauser says Australia is“not at the same level of advancement” or“maturity” in adopting AI as in the United States, he remains confident that Australia stands to benefit from AI overall.