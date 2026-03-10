Reliance To ONGC Share: Top 10 Losing Stocks In Share Market Today 10 March 2026

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Investors are finally catching a break today after Monday's massive 2400-point market crash. While the market is showing some signs of recovery this Tuesday morning, some stocks are still dragging portfolios down. Here's a look at the top losers.Oil and gas major ONGC is today's biggest loser. The stock opened at ₹270.85 and made the exact same price its high, meaning it didn't gain a single paisa after opening. It's currently trading at ₹265.90, down by -1.81%. Its low so far has been ₹265.35.It wasn't a good morning for Infosys investors either. The share opened at ₹1,320, made a small high of ₹1,321, and then slipped. It has now fallen to ₹1,295.80, down by -1.46%. Infosys falling during a market recovery is a cause for concern.ETERNAL's stock opened today at ₹232. After hitting a high of ₹233.23, it saw heavy selling pressure. The stock is now trading at its day's low of ₹226.73, with a drop of -1.23%.Tech Mahindra is also sluggish today. After opening at ₹1,340, it made a high of ₹1,347.90 but couldn't sustain it. The stock is currently down -1.07% at ₹1,322.00. The pressure on IT stocks is clearly visible.Hindalco Industries opened at ₹956 and went up to ₹957.75, but then slipped to ₹935.45. The stock is trading with a fall of about -1.05% today. It's a disappointing day for metal lovers.The fall of a heavyweight stock like Reliance Industries is not a good sign for the market. It opened at ₹1,430.60 and has already hit a low of ₹1,400.60. Currently, it is trading at ₹1,410.50, down by -0.95%.The country's largest IT company, TCS, is also struggling today. After opening at ₹2,541, it is now trading at ₹2,509.20, down by -0.72%. The day's low has been ₹2,507.30.HCL Tech opened at ₹1,361 and made a high of ₹1,364.20. However, the market's rally couldn't support it, and it slipped by -0.68% to ₹1,349.30.Bharat Electronics (BEL) opened at ₹465. But it saw selling at higher levels and is now trading at ₹454.40, down by -0.65%. It's a slow day for investors in the defence sector.

Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1,880.80, but is now down -0.58% at ₹1,855.90. In the first 45 minutes of trading, it made a low of ₹1,855.50.

**Disclaimer:** This article is for general information purposes only. The share details provided here are based on updates from nseindia as of 10 AM and can change over time. Do not consider this as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your market expert before making any investment.