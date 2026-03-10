Ola Electric Offers Up To ₹10,000 Off S1 Series Scooters In Championmahotsav Sale

Ola Electric has launched a limited three-day 'ChampionMahotsav' offer to celebrate India's T20 World Cup win, giving buyers benefits of up to ₹10,000 on its electric scooters and bikes across India.

To mark India winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the third time, Ola Electric announced this special offer. They started a three-day campaign named 'ChampionMahotsav'. Under this scheme, customers buying Ola electric vehicles will receive benefits of up to ₹10,000.

This is a short-term offer, so you'll have to be quick! The company confirmed the deal is on for just three days across the country. During this time, you can get benefits worth ₹10,000 on any Ola Electric scooter or motorcycle you buy. It's all to mark India's T20 World Cup win.

Also read: Hyundai March 2026 Offers: Discounts Up to Rs 1 Lakh on i20, Exter, Alcazar, Grand i10 Nios

This isn't Ola's first cricket-themed offer. The company had earlier launched a 'Match Mahotsav' scheme during the T20 World Cup final. Ola says customers loved that deal. So, to celebrate India's historic win, they've brought out this new 'ChampionMahotsav' offer.Ola Electric has a wide range of electric two-wheelers in the market. Their Gen 3 S1 scooter family includes the S1 Pro+, S1 Pro, S1 X+, and S1 X models. You can get the S1 Pro+ with a 5.2 kWh or 4 kWh battery, while the S1 Pro comes with 4 kWh and 3 kWh battery options.

The offer isn't just for scooters. The S1 X+ and S1 X models also come with different battery choices. Plus, Ola's electric motorcycle range, featuring the Roadster X and Roadster X+, is also part of the deal. The 'ChampionMahotsav' offer gives you benefits of up to ₹10,000 on all these models.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki March 2026 Discounts: Up To Rs 2 Lakh Off On Swift, WagonR, Brezza