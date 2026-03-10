Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'War Ending Soon,' Says Donald Trump, Warns Iran Not To Try 'Anything Cute'


2026-03-10 02:00:38
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump claimed the ongoing conflict with Iran could end 'very soon,' saying American strikes have crippled Tehran's military capabilities. However, he warned that if Iran attempts any further escalation, the US will respond with even stronger action.

MENAFN10032026000070015968ID1110839809



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search