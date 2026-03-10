'War Ending Soon,' Says Donald Trump, Warns Iran Not To Try 'Anything Cute'

US President Donald Trump claimed the ongoing conflict with Iran could end 'very soon,' saying American strikes have crippled Tehran's military capabilities. However, he warned that if Iran attempts any further escalation, the US will respond with even stronger action.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.