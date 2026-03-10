Bangladesh Imports 5,000 Tons Of Diesel From India Via Pipeline

India-Bangladesh Diesel Pipeline Agreement

5,000 tons of diesel are being imported from India to Bangladesh today through a pipeline. This diesel will enter Bangladesh via the Parbatipur border. The chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, informed this.

"We have an agreement with India, and according to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh via the pipeline each year. The 5,000 tons of diesel that is arriving now is a part of that agreement", he told ANI over the phone.

"According to the agreement, at least 90,000 tons of diesel should be imported to Bangladesh within six months. The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tons, and we hope that within the next two months, we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months", BPC chairman said.

Crackdown on Illegal Fuel Stockpiling

Earlier in the week, Bangladesh on Sunday, conducted drives to inspect the fuel stock situation, Bangladesh Energy Ministry said.

"In the current crisis situation, various media outlets have reported that some unscrupulous traders are illegally stockpiling fuel in an attempt to create an artificial shortage in the market," Bangladesh Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"To address this crisis, the government has already fixed fuel supply limits based on vehicle categories. Nevertheless, it has been observed that at various petrol pumps/filling stations, fuel is being sold in excess of the government-approved limit, additional stock is being hoarded for excessive profit, and there are tendencies of selling fuel on the open market and engaging in smuggling," it added.

In this context, Bangladesh government conducted mobile court drives in order to prevent illegal stockpiling of fuel, sale beyond the prescribed limit etc.

Dhaka Mobile Court Drive Details

Information regarding the Mobile Court operations conducted by the Executive Magistrate in capital Dhaka: City Filling Station, Tejgaon, Dhaka (MPL) - Dry since yesterday. Operations will resume once fuel arrives shortly. Clean Fuel, Tejgaon (POPLC) - Operating in compliance with all regulations. (ANI)

