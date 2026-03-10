Janakpuri Biker Death: Main Contractor Arrested From Udaipur By Police

A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West District apprehended the main contractor from Udaipur in Rajasthan in connection with the Janakpuri biker's death case, police said. The accused has been identified as Himanshu Gupta. He was hiding there and is now being brought to New Delhi.

Background of the Tragic Incident

This case pertains to the tragic death of a biker who fallen in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in the Janakpuri area a few weeks ago, highlighting concerns over public safety and civic oversight.

Delhi police have already arrested subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh in this case. Yogesh has been arrested for failing to inform the police that a biker had fallen into a pit and for withholding that information.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased, Kamal Dhyani, was taken out from the excavated pit with the assistance of DFS staff and was taken to Deen Dayal Hospital in Hari Nagar, where a doctor declared him brought dead.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Dhyani, a Janakpuri resident, was returning home from his office in Rohini, where he worked at an HDFC Bank call centre.

A PCR call was received at PS Janakpuri at 8:03 am on February 6, reporting that a man had fallen into a 15-foot pit near Andhra School, Janakpuri. SHO Janakpuri and staff reached the site and found Dhyani along with his motorcycle inside a Delhi Jal Board (DJB)-excavated pit on Joginder Singh Marg, towards the C2B redlight.

Legal Debate on Juvenile Involvement

In February, the accused minor's lawyer, Advocate Lal Singh stated that the court granted interim bail till March 9 to allow the minor to appear for his Class 10 board exams. The tragic death of a biker in Delhi's Janakpuri area has evolved into a sensitive legal debate over juvenile justice, parental responsibility, and the right to education.(ANI)

