Opposition To Move No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

The Opposition will move the resolution to bring in the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, if the House functions "smoothly," Congress MP K Suresh said on Tuesday. Suresh, one of the three Congress MPs scheduled to move the resolution, noted that they could not do so as the Lower House was "not functioning" amid frequent adjournments on Monday. He told ANI, "Today we will move that motion if the House runs smoothly. Yesterday, the House was not functioning."

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted.

Key Speakers on the Resolution

According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion. Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in the Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Dissatisfaction Over West Asia Discussion

Meanwhile, Congress MP Suresh said that the Opposition leaders were not satisfied with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on the West Asia conflict, as they demanded a discussion on the issue. "We raised the demand for discussion on the West Asia crisis, but the government is not ready to have it. We in the opposition have thus moved an adjournment motion, but there was no response. Only the statement of the External Affairs Minister came, but we are not satisfied with it and need a detailed discussion," K Suresh said.

Earlier on Monday, EAM S Jaishankar informed both Houses that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing the Houses, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern. "The Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses," Jaishankar stated.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28. The first part of the session continued till February 13, and the second part of the budget session will conclude on April 2. (ANI)

