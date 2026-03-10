Like Last Mughal, Rahul Is Last Of 'Fake Gandhis': Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lacks vision and said just like Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last Mughal emperor, Rahul Gandhi would be the last for the "fake Gandhi family".

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Giriraj Singh said, "We considered Rahul Gandhi a abodh balak (naive child). He just poses as an urban naxal, and I wish that may Congress go on under his leadership. But just like Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last Mughal, Rahul Gandhi is the last LoP of the fake Gandhi family. He has no vision. Why does he run instead of asking for a discussion?"

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of Evading Debate

The Union Minister's remark came in response to Rahul Gandhi, who on Monday said the government is not willing to discuss the West Asian crisis in the Parliament, as it will unravel how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been compromised by the US and Israel.

"How much loss would the West Asia crisis cause? A fight towards a paradigm shift is going on. This will cause a major loss to our economy. You saw the stock market. PM Modi has signed the deal with the US. The country is going to suffer a major blow. So, what problem do they have in discussing that? We can have a discussion on other issues after that. Is West Asia not important? Fuel price and economic devastation are not important matters of discussion? These are public issues," he RaeBareli MP said.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister will not be able to face the Parliament if a discussion is held on the West Asia crisis in both Houses. "We deem these important and want a discussion...But they do not want a discussion because other things will come out of that, because the PM's position will come out of it. He will get exposed. How he is compromised and how he is being blackmailed will come up. So, they do not want to discuss. You saw how the PM ran away from the Parliament. He will not be able to come, I am telling you," he said.

Jaishankar Addresses Parliament on West Asia

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement in both Houses of Parliament regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, while the Opposition demanded a discussion to question the Centre.

Addressing the House regarding the volatile situation in West Asia, Jaishankar confirmed that the government has issued formal advisories to Indian nationals residing in Iran and emphasised that the safety of citizens remains the administration's primary concern. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)