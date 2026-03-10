Bihar Horror: Speech-Impaired Teen Beaten To Death Over 'Wrong Cheer' During T20 World Cup Final

A shocking incident unfolded in Bihar's Vaishali district when a 17-year-old speech-impaired teenager was allegedly beaten to death during a dispute while watching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.

The victim, identified as Kundan Kumar, was watching the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final with a group of local youths in Jakkopur village under Mahnar police station limits when a misunderstanding during the match celebrations turned violent.

According to police officials, the argument reportedly started over cheering during the match. When an Indian wicket fell, Kundan reacted loudly, which allegedly angered another youth present at the gathering. What began as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Eyewitnesses said the accused, identified as Kishan Kumar, allegedly pushed or slammed Kundan to the ground and struck him during the scuffle. The teenager suffered serious head injuries in the assault.

Local residents immediately rushed the injured boy to Mahnar Community Health Centre for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to Hajipur Sadar Hospital and subsequently to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for advanced care. However, Kundan died on the way while being transported to Patna.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and raids are underway to apprehend the accused. Authorities said the incident occurred during a group viewing of the match on a mobile phone, highlighting how a minor dispute escalated into a fatal attack.

The tragedy has shocked the local community and raised concerns about rising violence triggered by trivial disputes. Residents in the village said the incident has left the victim's family devastated, while officials have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of how quickly emotions and rivalries during high-profile sporting events can spiral into violence, leading to devastating consequences.