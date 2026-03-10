AI Image Of Ranbir Kapoor As Ram And Sai Pallavi As Sita From 'Ramayana' Goes Viral

Ramayana Movie: The highly anticipated 'Ramayana' movie will be released in two parts. The first part is set to release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

An AI-generated image showing Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita from the movie 'Ramayana' has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion and debate among fans.Netizens criticized the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita after a fake, AI-generated photo circulated online, with many believing it was a real still from the movie.

The claims were later debunked by television actor Ashish Sharma, who famously played Lord Rama in the 2015-16 series Siya Ke Ram. Ashish shared one of the viral images on social media, revealing that it was a modified version of a still from his program.

"Okay, here you go. One more 'Original' leaked photo. "AI couldn't replace my hair," he joked while sharing the original frame from the series, admitting that the popular image was digitally edited using his photo.

The highly anticipated film features a powerful lineup with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sandalwood superstar Yash portraying the role of Ravana.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is being created as a two-part film rendition of India's epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It also features Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

According to reports, the production would be one of the most costly films ever made in Indian cinema, with visual effects provided by Oscar-winning company Prime Focus. With so much hype and expectation around the film, even unconfirmed photographs generate a lot of discussion online.

Producers have confirmed that the mythological saga will be released in two installments, with Part 1 hitting theaters on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.