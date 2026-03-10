Giriraj Singh Compares Rahul Gandhi To Bahadur Shah Zafar, Calls Him 'Last Lop Emperor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he lacks vision and comparing him to the last Mughal emperor while criticising his conduct in Parliament.

Addressing reporters, Singh said,“We used to consider Rahul Gandhi an innocent child... I also wish the Congress well, that it continues under his leadership. But just as Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last Mughal emperor, Rahul Gandhi is the last LoP emperor of the 'fake' Gandhi family.”

The Union minister further accused the Congress leader of failing to fulfil the responsibilities expected from the LoP in the Lok Sabha.

Taking a swipe at LoP Gandhi's role in Parliament, Singh said,“No one has ever seen such a LoP with no vision, only behaving like an urban Naxalite. You are the LoP. You are supposed to provide information to the House. We want to discuss and vote on it, so why do you run away?”

His remarks came amid an escalating political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress over protests and parliamentary disruptions.

Earlier on Monday, LoP Gandhi backed a protest staged by workers of the Indian Youth Congress during an AI Impact Summit, describing them as“babbar sher”. The protest, led by IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib, saw demonstrators removing their shirts outside the venue before police intervened and took several protesters into custody.

The BJP criticised the demonstration, accusing the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of encouraging activities that“defame the country” and branding their actions as“anti-India”.

Meanwhile, LoP Gandhi alleged that the government was avoiding a discussion in Parliament on the situation in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, he claimed the Centre feared that such a debate would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been“blackmailed” and was“compromised”.

The Congress leader also accused the Prime Minister Modi of avoiding parliamentary scrutiny.“The Prime Minister has fled from Parliament and will not be able to enter the House,” LoP Gandhi alleged.

According to LoP Gandhi, all Opposition parties want a discussion on the West Asia situation, citing concerns over rising fuel prices and potential economic consequences.

“These are people's issues we consider important, and therefore we want to discuss them,” he said after the House was adjourned for the day.