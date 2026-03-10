Minister Ganesh Kumar Row: Wife Says Issue Resolved, Will Not Pursue Complaint

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 (IANS) In a dramatic turn to the controversy surrounding Kerala Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar, his wife Bindu Menon on Tuesday said she will not pursue any complaint against the minister, stating that the issue arose out of an emotional moment and has now been resolved.

Her statement came nearly 24 hours after she publicly accused the minister of catching him red handed engaged in an extra marital relationship.

Soon this snowballed into a political controversy and dominated television debates and social media discussions across the state.

Bindu Menon said her intention was never to create embarrassment for the government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"My intention was never to tarnish anyone or the government. What happened was an emotional outburst," she said, adding that the minister had since spoken to her and apologised.

According to her, Ganesh Kumar had initially tried to reach her over the phone but was unable to do so.

"He spoke to my sister after I failed to pick up his call. Later he contacted me and apologised," she said.

Stating that the matter is now closed from her side, Bindu Menon said she has decided not to move forward with any legal complaint.

"I am not going ahead with any complaint. Everyone makes mistakes," she said.

She also made it clear that she did not expect the minister to apologise publicly over the controversy.

"He need not apologise to the public. I am his wife and the matter concerns us personally," she said.

Rejecting suggestions that she was seeking revenge, she said she continues to care deeply for her husband.

"I will not take revenge. I like my husband very much," she said. Bindu Menon added that she had received numerous calls after the issue became public but chose not to respond to most of them.

"Many people called me, but I did not pick up. Now things have blown over and I request everyone to leave my personal life out of this," she said.

Her statement has come at a time when the controversy had triggered sharp political reactions, with the United Democratic Front demanding the resignation of the minister.

All eyes are on Vijayan as there is a cabinet meeting here commencing shortly.