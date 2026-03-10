IPL 2026: Matthew Hayden Joins Gujarat Titans As Batting Coach

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 10 (IANS) The Gujarat Titans have appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as their batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

A two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner and one of the most formidable openers of his generation, Hayden brings extensive international experience and a deep understanding of modern T20 batting to the Titans' coaching setup. His addition strengthens the team's support staff as the 2022 champions prepare for the new season.

Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said the former Australian star's appointment comes at an important moment for the franchise.

"Matthew's appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead,” Solanki said.

Hayden, meanwhile, expressed his excitement about taking on the role and outlined the standard he hopes to instil within the side's batting unit. Commenting on his appointment, the Aussie great said,“Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That's the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans.”

During an illustrious international career with Australia, Hayden featured in 273 matches across formats and scored more than 15,000 runs. Renowned for his aggressive yet technically sound approach, he played a significant role in shaping the powerplay dominance that defines modern white-ball cricket.

Hayden also left a notable mark on the IPL during his stint with Chennai Super Kings between 2008 and 2010. Across 32 appearances, he scored 1,107 runs at an average of 36.90 and a strike rate of 137.52.

His standout season came in 2009 when he claimed the Orange Cap after amassing 572 runs. Known for his imposing presence at the crease, Hayden famously wielded the distinctive“Mongoose” bat in 2010, including during a blistering 93 off 43 deliveries against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

He capped his IPL journey on a high by helping Chennai Super Kings secure their maiden league title in 2010, leaving a lasting legacy through both his performances and his fearless approach to T20 batting.