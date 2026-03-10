Tampa Coin Buyers Reports Record Interest In Precious Metals Across The Tampa Bay Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tampa Coin Buyers, a local precious metals dealer, is experiencing the highest level of customer interest in the company's history. Walk-in traffic, phone calls, and online inquiries have all increased sharply over the past several months as precious metals prices continue to draw national attention.

Gold has traded above $5,000 per ounce for the first time. Silver reached a nominal all-time high of $121.67 in January 2026 and remains well above $80. The rally has been driven by a combination of global supply constraints, rising industrial demand, and widespread economic uncertainty tied to geopolitical tensions and trade policy.

“The interest we're seeing right now is unlike anything in the past several years,” said Jacob Lawrence, owner of Tampa Coin Buyers.“It's not just longtime collectors walking through the door. First-time buyers are coming in to learn about gold and silver. Families are bringing in inherited collections they've never had appraised. People who haven't thought about precious metals in decades are paying attention again.”

The surge in interest mirrors a broader national trend. Gold-backed ETFs absorbed billions in new investment during early 2026, and physical silver demand has remained strong despite price volatility. Tampa Coin Buyers attributes much of its local growth to word-of-mouth referrals and increased public awareness of precious metals as a store of value during periods of inflation and market instability.

The company handles both buying and appraisal services for gold coins, silver coins, platinum bullion, proof and mint sets, U.S. and foreign currency, and precious metal jewelry. All evaluations are conducted in person at the company's office using electronic analyzers, calibrated scales, and purity testing equipment.

“Our goal is to give every person who walks in an honest, transparent experience,” Lawrence added.“Whether someone has a single coin or a collection worth six figures, they deserve to know exactly what they have and what it's worth. That's what keeps people coming back and sending their friends.”

Tampa Coin Buyers serves Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, and the greater Tampa Bay area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours, and appointments are available for large collections and estate evaluations.

Tampa Coin Buyers is a local precious metals dealer specializing in gold, silver, and platinum coins, bullion, and jewelry.

Jacob Lawrence

Tampa Coin Buyers

813-308-4048

